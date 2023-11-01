Do you live and breathe all things Longwood? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for the Lancers. For additional info, including current team stats, keep reading.

Longwood team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Johnathan Massie 7 14.1 6.7 1.9 1.4 0.7 Walyn Napper 7 13.0 4.0 4.0 1.9 0.4 Michael Christmas 7 12.7 7.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 Szymon Zapala 7 8.6 5.6 0.4 0.0 1.0 D'Avian Houston 6 8.7 1.8 2.2 1.2 0.2 Elijah Tucker 7 5.9 3.9 0.3 0.9 0.1 Jesper Granlund 7 5.6 1.9 1.4 0.6 0.4 Emanuel Richards 7 4.0 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 Johan Nziemi 7 3.0 2.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 Jaylen Benard 7 2.7 2.0 0.1 0.4 0.1

Longwood season stats

Longwood is 6-1 so far this season.

The Lancers are unbeaten at home (5-0) and 1-1 on the road this year.

On November 25, Longwood claimed its signature win of the season, an 83-72 victory over the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 194) in the RPI rankings.

The Lancers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Longwood's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Longwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Newport News H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Morgan State A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Delaware State A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Gallaudet H 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 13 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM

