Liberty's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Flames are currently 3-6) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the NC State Wolfpack.

Upcoming Liberty games

Liberty's next matchup information

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top Liberty players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bella Smuda 9 13.2 8.0 1.3 0.6 2.6 53.7% (44-82) - Emma Hess 9 12.7 4.2 2.1 1.1 0.7 40.6% (39-96) 36.5% (19-52) Asia Boone 9 7.6 2.3 3.0 1.6 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 33.3% (11-33) Jordan Hodges 9 7.0 2.9 3.7 1.0 0.1 42.9% (24-56) 43.5% (10-23) Jordan Bailey 7 7.1 4.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 44.0% (22-50) 10.0% (1-10)

