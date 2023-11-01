When you're cheering on Liberty during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Flames' recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Liberty Flames jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Liberty team leaders

Want to buy Kyle Rode's jersey? Or another Liberty player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kyle Rode 6 15.8 4.2 3.0 1.3 0.2 Brody Peebles 6 14.7 3.2 1.3 0.3 0.0 Kaden Metheny 6 12.3 3.2 3.2 0.7 0.0 Zach Cleveland 6 10.5 6.5 2.8 1.2 0.7 Colin Porter 6 9.2 2.3 4.3 0.3 0.0 Shiloh Robinson 6 7.8 4.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 Joseph Venzant 6 5.5 7.5 1.3 0.8 0.3 Zander Yates 5 4.6 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 Gabriel McKay 5 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 JC Shirer Jr. 2 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0

Liberty season stats

Liberty is undefeated so far this season (6-0).

The Flames have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Liberty has one game remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Flames? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Liberty games

Check out the Flames in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Florida Atlantic A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 1 Charleston (SC) N 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Mississippi Valley State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Grand Canyon H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Tennessee State H 8:00 PM

Check out the Flames this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.