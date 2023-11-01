Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Hampton game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Pirates with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Hampton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tedrick Wilcox Jr. 7 16.1 4.7 2.0 1.7 0.0 Kyrese Mullen 7 15.7 8.6 1.6 1.1 0.1 Joshua Lusane 7 8.7 2.7 1.0 0.9 0.4 Tristan Maxwell 5 11.0 2.4 2.6 1.0 0.0 Daniel Banister 7 6.6 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.3 Amir Nesbitt 7 5.4 2.4 2.9 1.9 0.1 Ja'Von Benson 7 5.0 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.4 Ford Cooper Jr. 6 5.0 2.2 2.0 0.2 0.0 Donovan Raymond 7 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.1 Jerry Deng 7 3.0 3.0 0.4 0.1 0.0

Hampton season stats

This season, Hampton has won just two games (2-5).

The Pirates have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-2 on the road and are 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Hampton took down the No. 289-ranked (according to the RPI) Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, 92-85, on November 18, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

This year, the Pirates haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Hampton's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Hampton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 11 Mary Baldwin H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 James Madison H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Bowling Green A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Drexel A 12:00 PM

