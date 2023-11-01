If you're a huge fan of George Mason women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Patriots apparel. For additional details, keep scrolling.

George Mason Patriots

George Mason team leaders

Want to buy Sonia Smith's jersey? Or another George Mason player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sonia Smith 7 13.3 3.4 3.6 1.0 0.0 Ta'Viyanna Habib 7 10.7 5.1 0.7 1.6 0.3 Kennedy Harris 7 10.4 2.3 1.7 1.0 0.0 Taylor Jameson 7 8.9 2.0 1.6 1.3 0.0 Zahirah Walton 7 8.1 3.9 0.3 1.1 0.1 Nekhu Mitchell 7 6.4 6.0 1.1 1.9 0.1 Paula Suarez 7 5.3 1.4 3.1 0.3 0.4 Nalani Kaysia 5 6.2 6.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 Jazmyn Doster 7 3.7 5.3 0.1 0.9 0.7 Jada Brown 6 3.2 1.7 1.0 1.3 0.0

George Mason season stats

George Mason is undefeated so far this season (7-0).

The Patriots are 4-0 at home and 3-0 on the road this year.

George Mason registered its best win of the season on November 15, when it defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank No. 291 in the RPI rankings, 60-52.

The Patriots have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming George Mason games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Maryland A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Mount St. Mary's A 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 East Carolina A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Towson A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 La Salle H 6:00 PM

