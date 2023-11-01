Buy Tickets for George Mason Patriots Basketball Games
George Mason (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET, at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.
Upcoming George Mason games
George Mason's next matchup information
- Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: EagleBank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top George Mason players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Keyshawn Hall
|9
|14.3
|9.0
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|43.3% (45-104)
|35.6% (16-45)
|Darius Maddox
|9
|13.3
|4.0
|2.2
|0.6
|0.1
|44.4% (44-99)
|42.0% (21-50)
|Amari Kelly
|9
|12.7
|7.2
|1.3
|0.6
|1.4
|59.4% (41-69)
|53.3% (8-15)
|Ronald Polite
|9
|7.9
|1.3
|3.0
|0.9
|0.1
|41.8% (28-67)
|39.1% (9-23)
|Baraka Okojie
|9
|7.4
|2.8
|2.0
|0.8
|0.1
|38.1% (16-42)
|29.4% (5-17)
