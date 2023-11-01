Deni Avdija and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Avdija put up 11 points and seven rebounds in a 126-107 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Avdija's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Over 10.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the league defensively last year, allowing 26 per game.

On defense, the Hawks conceded 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 18 5 6 3 1 0 0 3/8/2023 23 2 8 3 0 0 0 2/28/2023 31 4 13 0 0 0 1

