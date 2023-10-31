The New York Knicks (1-2) have zero players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on Tuesday, October 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 35 6.5 5.5 Darius Garland PG Questionable Hamstring 15 2 5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Jarrett Allen C Out Ankle

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT and MSG

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 214.5

