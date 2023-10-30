The Boston Celtics (2-0) face the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics had given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Washington put together a 25-27 straight up record in games it shot over 46.3% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Washington went 28-19.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards put up 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged away (112.1).

The Wizards gave up more points at home (114.6 per game) than on the road (114.1) last season.

At home, the Wizards drained 12.2 treys per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34%).

