How to Watch the Wizards vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (2-0) face the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Wizards Injury Report
|Celtics vs Wizards Prediction
|Celtics vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics had given up to their opponents (46.3%).
- Washington put together a 25-27 straight up record in games it shot over 46.3% from the field.
- The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Washington went 28-19.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Wizards put up 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged away (112.1).
- The Wizards gave up more points at home (114.6 per game) than on the road (114.1) last season.
- At home, the Wizards drained 12.2 treys per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34%).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Daniel Gafford
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Toe
