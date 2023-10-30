On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Washington Wizards (0-1) take the court against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year.

Last season, Kyle Kuzma recorded an average of 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Deni Avdija averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers last season were 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Derrick White's numbers last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Wizards vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Celtics 113.2 Points Avg. 117.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 37.6%

