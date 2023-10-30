The Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (13-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.2 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Astros Oct. 18 4.0 5 5 5 4 1 at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

