Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Montgomery County, Virginia this week.

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Twin Valley High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 30

7:00 PM ET on October 30 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Parry McCluer High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at George Wythe High School