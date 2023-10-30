Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 113-106 win over the Grizzlies (his last action) Avdija posted 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Below we will break down Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-213)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game last year, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA in that category.

The Celtics allowed 23.1 assists per game last year (second in the league).

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Deni Avdija vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 37 25 10 5 2 0 1 11/27/2022 27 10 1 3 2 0 1 10/30/2022 11 6 1 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.