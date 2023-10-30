Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Boston Celtics (2-0) square off against the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (229.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.0
Wizards Performance Insights
- The Wizards posted 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while ceding 114.4 points per contest (17th-ranked).
- Last season Washington pulled down 43.6 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- Last year the Wizards ranked 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.
- Washington, who was 15th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the NBA.
- The Wizards sank 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 35.6% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
