Can we count on Tom Wilson lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off with the San Jose Sharks at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • Wilson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Wilson averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

