Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 8 action at FedExField, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Darius Slay. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers against the Eagles' secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|49.2
|7
|38
|101
|8.18
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin has racked up 432 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, Washington's passing attacks ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,482 passing yards (211.7 per game) and 13th with nine passing touchdowns.
- The Commanders' offensive attack is 17th in the NFL with 20 points per game and 19th with 297.9 total yards per contest.
- Washington is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.6 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Commanders have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 33 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Philadelphia is conceding 227.4 yards per game (1,592 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 21 in the NFL.
- The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 20.1 per game, 17th in the NFL.
- Philadelphia has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- 10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Eagles this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|51
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|37
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|432
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|61.7
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|116
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.