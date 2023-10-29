In Week 8 action at FedExField, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Darius Slay. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers against the Eagles' secondary.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 49.2 7 38 101 8.18

Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has racked up 432 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, Washington's passing attacks ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,482 passing yards (211.7 per game) and 13th with nine passing touchdowns.

The Commanders' offensive attack is 17th in the NFL with 20 points per game and 19th with 297.9 total yards per contest.

Washington is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Commanders have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 33 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Philadelphia is conceding 227.4 yards per game (1,592 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 21 in the NFL.

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 20.1 per game, 17th in the NFL.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Eagles this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Darius Slay Rec. Targets 51 39 Def. Targets Receptions 37 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 432 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.7 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 116 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

