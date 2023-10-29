Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will meet the San Jose Sharks at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Sandin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus this season, in 21:46 per game on the ice, is -4.

Through seven games this season, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has not recorded a point through seven games this season.

Through seven games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 3 0 Points 3 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 3

