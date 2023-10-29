In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Matthew Phillips to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Phillips' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

