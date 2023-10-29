When the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will John Bates hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 83 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per game.

Having played five games this season, Bates has not tallied a TD reception.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0

