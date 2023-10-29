The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) hit the road for an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField, so check out our best bets.

When is Eagles vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model projects the Eagles to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (8.7 to 7).
  • The Eagles have a 76.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Eagles have put together a 6-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).
  • Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -325 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • The Commanders have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)
  • The Eagles have put together a record of 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 7-point favorites.
  • The Commanders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-0).
  • In games it has played as 7-point underdogs or more, Washington has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • Philadelphia and Washington combine to average 3.1 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.
  • The Eagles and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
  • Three of the Eagles' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
  • Commanders games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

D'Andre Swift Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 73.4 2 18.3 1

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
7 249.9 9 17.0 1

