Dylan Strome will be in action when the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks face off on Sunday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Strome vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In Strome's seven games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Strome has registered a point in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 5 Points 3 5 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

