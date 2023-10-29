At SoFi Stadium in Week 8, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be lined up against the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense and Asante Samuel Jr.. See below for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Bears vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 93.6 13.4 4 28 9.42

D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 636 receiving yards (90.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 catches on 51 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago is midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 1,281 (183 per game).

The Bears' offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 22.6 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 14th with 2,270 total yards (324.3 per game).

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.3 times per game, which is fourth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 28 times this season, ranking them 17th in the league.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

In the air, Los Angeles has allowed 1,860 passing yards, or 310 per game -- that's the second-highest amount in the league.

The Chargers are 22nd in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 25.8 points.

Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

11 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chargers this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 51 40 Def. Targets Receptions 40 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 636 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.9 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 271 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

