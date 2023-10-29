In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Connor McMichael to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, McMichael has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

