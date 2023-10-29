The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) face a fellow NFC East foe when they visit the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField.

Before the Eagles square off against the Commanders, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 7 43.5 -350 +260

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 43.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 40.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-4-0).

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

Washington has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's contests this year have an average total of 46.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Eagles vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 26.6 4 20.1 17 46.4 4 7 Commanders 20.0 17 27.1 30 40.9 3 7

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

The Commanders have gone over the total once in their past three games.

On offense, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.0 points per game) than overall (20.0). But on defense they are better (24.0 points allowed per game) than overall (27.1).

The Eagles have put up a total of 45 more points than their opponents this year (6.5 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 50 points (7.1 per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Philadelphia has not hit the over.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 45 points this season (6.5 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 50 points on the year (7.1 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 42.0 40.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 24.0 22.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 47.7 45.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 26.7 25.3 ATS Record 4-2-1 1-1-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

