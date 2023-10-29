How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Chargers vs. Bears Insights
- The Chargers rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per outing the Bears allow.
- This year Chicago racks up 3.2 fewer points per game (22.6) than Los Angeles gives up (25.8).
- The Chargers collect 364.2 yards per game, 24.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Bears allow per matchup.
- Chicago collects 82.5 fewer yards per game (324.3) than Los Angeles allows (406.8).
- This season, the Chargers rack up 111.8 rushing yards per game, 29.5 more than the Bears allow per outing (82.3).
- This year Chicago rushes for 44.5 more yards per game (141.3) than Los Angeles allows (96.8).
- This year, the Chargers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
- This season Chicago has turned the ball over 11 times, one more than Los Angeles' takeaways (10).
Chargers Home Performance
- The Chargers put up 25 points per game at home (one more than their overall average), and give up 24.3 at home (1.5 less than overall).
- The Chargers rack up 336.7 yards per game at home (27.5 less than their overall average), and concede 380.7 at home (26.1 less than overall).
- Los Angeles racks up 189.7 passing yards per game at home (62.6 less than its overall average), and concedes 300 at home (10 less than overall).
- At home, the Chargers rack up 147 rushing yards per game and concede 80.7. That's more than they gain overall (111.8), and less than they allow (96.8).
- The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage at home (44.2%) is higher than their overall average (39%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (30.3%) is lower than overall (36.6%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 24-17
|CBS
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|-
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
Bears Away Performance
- The Bears' average points scored in road games (22.3) is lower than their overall average (22.6). But their average points conceded on the road (29.3) is higher than overall (26.9).
- On the road, the Bears rack up 296.7 yards per game and concede 427. That's less than they gain overall (324.3), but more than they allow (339.4).
- Chicago racks up 176.3 passing yards per game on the road (6.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 326.3 on the road (69.2 more than overall).
- The Bears' average yards rushing away from home (120.3) is lower than their overall average (141.3). But their average yards allowed in road games (100.7) is higher than overall (82.3).
- The Bears convert 42.5% of third downs in road games (one% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.5% away from home (10.7% higher than overall).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/5/2023
|at Washington
|W 40-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|Minnesota
|L 19-13
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 30-12
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
