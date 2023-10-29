How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, October 29, with the Sharks having dropped eight straight games.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT to see the Capitals meet the Sharks.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info
|Capitals vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Sharks Prediction
|Capitals vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 16th in goals against, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Capitals' 14 total goals (two per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 25 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged only 2.0 goals per game (14 total) during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|7
|2
|4
|6
|5
|3
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|7
|5
|0
|5
|3
|5
|51.5%
|John Carlson
|7
|1
|4
|5
|10
|6
|-
|Tom Wilson
|7
|1
|3
|4
|5
|8
|66.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|7
|0
|4
|4
|7
|4
|41.3%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 31 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 30th in the league.
- With eight goals (one per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Sharks have given up 30 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up just eight goals during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|5
|61.9%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|8
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|50%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|54.7%
|William Eklund
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|37.5%
|Filip Zadina
|8
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0%
