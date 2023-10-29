The Washington Capitals will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, October 29, with the Sharks having dropped eight straight games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT to see the Capitals meet the Sharks.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 16th in goals against, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Capitals' 14 total goals (two per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 25 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged only 2.0 goals per game (14 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 7 2 4 6 5 3 0% Dylan Strome 7 5 0 5 3 5 51.5% John Carlson 7 1 4 5 10 6 - Tom Wilson 7 1 3 4 5 8 66.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 7 0 4 4 7 4 41.3%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 31 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 30th in the league.

With eight goals (one per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 30 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up just eight goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players