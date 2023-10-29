As they get ready to play the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) on Sunday, October 29 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (3-3-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Charlie Lindgren G Out Undisclosed Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Mikael Granlund C Out Lower Body Matt Benning D Questionable Lower Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

Washington's 14 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the league.

Its goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have eight goals this season (one per game), 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose gives up 3.9 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 30th in the league.

Their -23 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-225) Sharks (+180) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.