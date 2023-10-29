Will Brian Robinson Jr. pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's team-high 325 rushing yards (46.4 per game) have come on 85 carries, with four touchdowns.

Robinson also has 11 catches for 113 yards (16.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in three games.

He has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0

