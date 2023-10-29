In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Aliaksei Protas to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

