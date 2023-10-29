Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 29?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Ovechkin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Ovechkin averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
