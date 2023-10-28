The Washington Wizards (0-1) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies had given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Last season, Washington had a 29-29 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.

The Wizards scored an average of 113.2 points per game last year, just 0.2 more points than the 113.0 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 113.0 points last season, Washington went 25-15.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards scored 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged away (112.1).

The Wizards conceded more points at home (114.6 per game) than away (114.1) last season.

At home, the Wizards sunk 12.2 treys per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (34.0%).

Wizards Injuries