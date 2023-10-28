The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He also sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He drained 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Deni Avdija recorded 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Grizzlies 113.2 Points Avg. 116.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 35.1%

