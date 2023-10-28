College football Week 9 action includes five games with MWC teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Wyoming vs. Boise State

Week 9 MWC Results

Boise State 32 Wyoming 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Boise State Leaders

  • Passing: Maddux Madsen (12-for-15, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: George Holani (20 ATT, 75 YDS)
  • Receiving: Eric McAlister (10 TAR, 7 REC, 160 YDS, 1 TD)

Wyoming Leaders

  • Passing: Andrew Peasley (10-for-20, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Harrison Waylee (10 ATT, 18 YDS)
  • Receiving: Treyton Welch (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise StateWyoming
443Total Yards112
216Passing Yards85
227Rushing Yards27
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 9 MWC Games

UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-9.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: New Mexico (-1)

San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Time: 12:00 AM ET
  • Date: Sunday, October 29
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-10.5)

