Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all two games involving teams from the MEAC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Howard Bison at Delaware State Hornets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!