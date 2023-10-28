The VMI Keydets (3-4) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the Chattanooga Mocs (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI ranks 18th-worst in total offense (282.4 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 73rd with 363.9 yards allowed per game. Chattanooga's offense has been excelling, putting up 428.8 total yards per game (15th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 47th by giving up 334.9 total yards per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

VMI vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

VMI Chattanooga 282.4 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (3rd) 363.9 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.9 (79th) 108.6 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (64th) 173.9 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.3 (12th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 1,038 yards (148.3 ypg) to lead VMI, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has 427 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 69 times for 264 yards (37.7 per game).

Chance Knox has hauled in 35 receptions for 369 yards (52.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Aidan Twombly has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 290 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Lemmond's 19 receptions have turned into 197 yards.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,199 yards on 158-of-243 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 133 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 119 times for 485 yards (60.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run for 366 yards across 88 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes leads his squad with 737 receiving yards on 45 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has collected 639 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Sam Phillips' 50 targets have resulted in 46 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed VMI or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.