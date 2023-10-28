The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is set at 47.5 for the game.

Miami (FL) has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game). Virginia has been sputtering on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 31.1 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 23.6 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Virginia Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cavaliers are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 398.3 yards per game (-41-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 365 (63rd-ranked).

The Cavaliers are scoring 27.3 points per game in their past three games (23rd-worst in college football), and allowing 22.3 per game (87th).

Virginia is 19th-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (229 per game), and 97th in passing yards allowed (200.7).

The Cavaliers are 96th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (169.3), and -29-worst in rushing yards allowed (164.3).

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 1-2 overall.

In Virginia's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Virginia's seven games with a set total.

Virginia has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Virginia has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +700 on the moneyline.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has compiled 923 yards on 61.8% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has run for 302 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has racked up 241 yards (on 70 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Washington's 783 receiving yards (111.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 56 catches on 75 targets with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has totaled 431 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Sackett Wood Jr.'s seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 123 yards (17.6 ypg).

Kameron Butler has three sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's tackle leader, has 59 tackles and one TFL this year.

Josh Ahern has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 11 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

