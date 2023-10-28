Virginia vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in ACC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+680
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Virginia is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Miami (FL) is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
