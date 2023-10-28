The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) and the BYU Cougars (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas ranks 39th in total defense this season (333.1 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 468.4 total yards per game. With 27.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, BYU ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 61st, allowing 24.3 points per game.

Below in this article, we give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas BYU 468.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.9 (128th) 333.1 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (78th) 179.4 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.3 (132nd) 289.0 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (73rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 yards passing for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 127 times for 824 yards (117.7 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 18 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 51 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 545 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 40 catches and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 26 passes for 368 yards (52.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 16 catches for 320 yards, an average of 45.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,519 yards on 128-of-226 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has rushed 96 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has been given 26 carries and totaled 78 yards.

Chase Roberts' 430 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 receptions on 48 targets with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has 23 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 316 yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darius Lassiter's 23 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 272 yards (38.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

