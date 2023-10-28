How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
Today's Premier League slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is Brentford FC playing Chelsea FC.
You can find information on live coverage of today's Premier League action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Chelsea FC vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC journeys to match up with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-150)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+400)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Arsenal FC vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United makes the trip to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-900)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+2000)
- Draw: (+950)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC makes the trip to play AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+115)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+225)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United makes the trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-125)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+320)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.