Sun Belt foes square off when the No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. James Madison is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is set at 48.5 for the contest.

James Madison is averaging 399.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 62nd in the FBS. Defensively, the Dukes rank 28th, giving up 326.6 yards per contest. In terms of points scored Old Dominion ranks 91st in the FBS (24.1 points per game), and it is 68th defensively (25.4 points allowed per contest).

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -20.5 -115 -105 48.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Old Dominion Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Monarchs are gaining 393.3 yards per game (-46-worst in college football) and conceding 373 (70th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Monarchs are 13th-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.7 per game) and 10th-worst in points allowed (25).

In its past three games, Old Dominion has thrown for 159 yards per game (-81-worst in the country), and given up 232 in the air (-26-worst).

The Monarchs are 19th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (234.3), and 17th-worst in rushing yards allowed (141).

The Monarchs are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In Old Dominion's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

Three of Old Dominion's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Old Dominion has won three out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Old Dominion has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,026 yards (146.6 yards per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has run the ball 41 times for 458 yards, with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has totaled 361 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams paces his squad with 338 receiving yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has caught 10 passes and compiled 232 receiving yards (33.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey's 14 targets have resulted in six grabs for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Jason Henderson, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up 2.5 sacks, eight TFL and 108 tackles.

LaMareon James leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 26 tackles and one pass defended.

