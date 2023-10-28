The James Madison Dukes should come out on top in their matchup versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-20.5) Over (48.5) James Madison 39, Old Dominion 15

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs have gone 5-1-0 ATS this year.

Three of the Monarchs' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Old Dominion this year is 4.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

James Madison is winless against the spread when it has played as 20.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Out of seven Dukes games so far this season, three have hit the over.

James Madison games average 49.9 total points per game this season, 1.4 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Monarchs vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.4 19.3 36.7 13.0 29.3 24.0 Old Dominion 24.1 25.4 25.0 22.0 23.0 30.0

