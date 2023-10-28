The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Kansas?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Kansas 24

Oklahoma 37, Kansas 24 Oklahoma has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Sooners have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

Kansas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jayhawks have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-9)



Oklahoma (-9) Oklahoma has played seven games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when favored by 9 points or more so far this season.

In Kansas' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 65.5 points three times this season.

This season, Kansas has played two games with a combined score over 65.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 78.5 points per game, 13 points more than the total of 65.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60 60.6 59.2 Implied Total AVG 40 41.8 37.7 ATS Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 59.5 57.8 Implied Total AVG 36.3 35.8 37 ATS Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.