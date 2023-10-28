The Norfolk State Spartans (2-5) hit the road for a MEAC battle against the Morgan State Bears (1-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium.

Norfolk State is averaging 21.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 86th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 65th, surrendering 27.1 points per game. Morgan State ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (235.0), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 29th in the FCS with 309.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Norfolk State Morgan State 337.0 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (126th) 342.9 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.7 (13th) 182.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.8 (119th) 154.3 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.2 (113th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has 1,025 pass yards for Norfolk State, completing 50.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 241 rushing yards (34.4 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

X'Zavion Evans has 351 rushing yards on 75 carries.

Kevon King has piled up 249 yards on 52 carries, scoring one time.

Andre Pegues' team-high 291 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 19 targets) with two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has put up a 172-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 12 targets.

Tavian Morris' nine receptions are good enough for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony leads Morgan State with 535 yards on 56-of-106 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 186 yards, or 31.0 per game.

Jabriel Johnson has run for 130 yards across 31 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt paces his team with 237 receiving yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has recorded 129 receiving yards (21.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Anthony James Jr.'s 13 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 97 yards.

