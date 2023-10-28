The James Madison Dukes are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-20.5) Over (48.5) James Madison 39, Old Dominion 15

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Dukes are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

James Madison has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 20.5-point favorites.

There have been three Dukes games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 1.4 fewer than the average total in this season's James Madison contests.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Monarchs.

So far this year, the Monarchs have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Old Dominion this season is 4.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Dukes vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.4 19.3 36.7 13 29.3 24 Old Dominion 24.1 25.4 25 22 23 30

