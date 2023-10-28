The Hampton Pirates (3-4) face a fellow CAA foe when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Hampton ranks 55th in total offense (362.7 yards per game) and 102nd in total defense (408.1 yards allowed per game) this year. NC A&T has been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst with 199.9 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 389 total yards per contest (94th-ranked).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Hampton vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Hampton vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Hampton NC A&T 362.7 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (127th) 408.1 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (86th) 220.1 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.6 (61st) 142.6 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 51.3 (128th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 925 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead Hampton, completing 56.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 337 rushing yards on 70 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has 542 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Darran Butts has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 528 yards (75.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has hauled in 14 catches for 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Paul Woods has caught 18 passes for 200 yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dorrian Moultrie has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 16 catches for 142 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has put up 230 passing yards, or 32.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes. He's also helped out on the ground with 34.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Kenji Christian has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 391 yards (55.9 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 10 receptions this season are good for 49 yards.

Fredderick Graves has racked up 344 yards on 79 carries with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' 90 receiving yards (12.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five catches on six targets.

Nicholas Dobson has totaled 54 receiving yards (7.7 yards per game) on six receptions.

