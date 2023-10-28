The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 130 - Wizards 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-21.3)

Grizzlies (-21.3) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

With 113.2 points per game on offense, the Wizards ranked 21st in the NBA last season. At the other end, they surrendered 114.4 points per contest, which ranked 17th in the league.

Last season Washington pulled down 43.6 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Wizards put up 25.4 assists per game, which ranked them 14th in the NBA.

Washington ranked second-worst in the NBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).

The Wizards ranked 21st in the NBA with 11.3 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.