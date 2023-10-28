Daniel Gafford NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - October 28
The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we look at Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
- Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)
Looking to bet on one or more of Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last year, giving up 113 points per game.
- The Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds on average last season, 21st in the NBA.
- Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Daniel Gafford vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/13/2022
|17
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11/6/2022
|14
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.