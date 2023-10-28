Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Kispert tallied 11 points in his last game, which ended in a 143-120 loss against the Pacers.

Below, we break down Kispert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the league defensively last year, conceding 26.4 per game.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Corey Kispert vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 32 12 2 1 2 0 2 11/6/2022 24 6 3 3 0 0 0

