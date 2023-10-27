The Week 9 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers 7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

