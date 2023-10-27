Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 17:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Through six games this year, Wilson has yet to score a goal.

Wilson has a point in three games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of six games this season, Wilson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wilson has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.